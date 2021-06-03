Samsung has just launched the A22 5G, one of its cheapest phones yet. Rumored to be coming for months, this phone offers a lot of the essentials we expect in a modern smartphone.

Round the front, there's a 6.6-inch Infinity-V FHD+ (the V housing an 8MP camera.) You'll find a triple set of cameras at the back. At this price range, you likely know what to expect. Two useful cameras with a main 48 MP camera and a 5MP ultra-wide one, and then a nigh vestigial 2MP camera for taking macro shots if you're a masochist. The camera bump looks nice, however, and it blends into the rear casing very well. Samsung will sell this phone in 4 colors, gray, white, mint, and Velvet — or black, white, green, and purple in normal human speak.

Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, said:

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Samsung Galaxy A Series portfolio. Featuring super-fast 5G connectivity, an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation speed and performance, demonstrating Samsung's commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality.

Other specs included Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 15W fast charging support. You can buy this phone with up to 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage with microSD support.

Samsung's phones may all look alike when you reach a certain point, but you can't deny the company is doing a lot to make 5G ubiquitous. With cheap phones like this, you'll be more likely to have one a parent can give to a child without the worry of them breaking.

Samsung also announced the regular old A22. It has a smaller 6.4-inch display, but it'll be a better experience as it has a Super AMOLED 90Hz panel as opposed to the TFT one you'll find on the 5G phone. It also has a 13MP camera on the front, and a quad-camera layout with a 48MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a pair of 2MP cameras for the macro and depth sensors respectively. The rest of the specs are more or less the same.

The Galaxy A22 5G will be made available later this summer from £199 in the UK across the regular sales channels.