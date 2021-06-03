What you need to know
- Samsung today announced the A22 LTE, and A22 5G, a pair of cheap Android phones.
- The A22 5G is coming to the UK and other European markets this summer from £199.
- Samsung did not share more specific pricing and availability for the 4G model.
Samsung has just launched the A22 5G, one of its cheapest phones yet. Rumored to be coming for months, this phone offers a lot of the essentials we expect in a modern smartphone.
Round the front, there's a 6.6-inch Infinity-V FHD+ (the V housing an 8MP camera.) You'll find a triple set of cameras at the back. At this price range, you likely know what to expect. Two useful cameras with a main 48 MP camera and a 5MP ultra-wide one, and then a nigh vestigial 2MP camera for taking macro shots if you're a masochist. The camera bump looks nice, however, and it blends into the rear casing very well. Samsung will sell this phone in 4 colors, gray, white, mint, and Velvet — or black, white, green, and purple in normal human speak.
Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, said:
The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Samsung Galaxy A Series portfolio. Featuring super-fast 5G connectivity, an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation speed and performance, demonstrating Samsung's commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality.
Other specs included Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 15W fast charging support. You can buy this phone with up to 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage with microSD support.
Samsung's phones may all look alike when you reach a certain point, but you can't deny the company is doing a lot to make 5G ubiquitous. With cheap phones like this, you'll be more likely to have one a parent can give to a child without the worry of them breaking.
Samsung also announced the regular old A22. It has a smaller 6.4-inch display, but it'll be a better experience as it has a Super AMOLED 90Hz panel as opposed to the TFT one you'll find on the 5G phone. It also has a 13MP camera on the front, and a quad-camera layout with a 48MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a pair of 2MP cameras for the macro and depth sensors respectively. The rest of the specs are more or less the same.
The Galaxy A22 5G will be made available later this summer from £199 in the UK across the regular sales channels.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Google Pixel Buds A-Series cost just $99 but cut a few corners
Google has officially launched the cheaper Pixel Buds A-Series, offering Pixel fans a more affordable option with a similar design and many of the same features.
New rumor says Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will be a Note 20 follow-up
If a new rumor is to be believed, Samsung will position its upcoming Galaxy S21 FE as a follow-up to the Galaxy Note 20.
How to add your personal pronouns to your LinkedIn profile
Now you can add your personal pronouns to your LinkedIn profile to express yourself or show your support for the LGBTQ+ community. We'll show you where the setting is, and how to update it.
Grab these screen protectors to keep your Galaxy A72 looking good for years
If you've already picked up a case for the Galaxy A72, you are likely trying to find the best screen protectors so you can provide the best protection for your latest investment. We've rounded up some of our favorite options, taking out some of the guesswork for you.