What you need to know The Galaxy S20 FE launches October 2nd in six colors for just $699.

It will be available both unlocked and through carriers, with support for both sub-6 and millimeter wave 5G networks (depending on the variant).

The S20 Fan Edition offers many of the Galaxy S20 line's features at a more affordable price, with a polycarbonate design reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung is once again expanding its vast 2020 lineup, this time with a colorful new addition to the Galaxy S20 lineup that aims to bring the same flagship experience to a more accessible price point. Much like the Galaxy Note 20, the S20 Fan Edition (abbreviated to FE) trades its pricier counterparts' glass backings for a polycarbonate one, retaining the aluminum frame for its added durability. It also features a flat display, which many users (including myself) actually prefer over the curved screens on Samsung's other flagship devices. Like the rest of the S20 lineup, the Galaxy S20 FE touts a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a tiny holy punch cutout for its front-facing camera. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Elsewhere, the hardware is familiar, with IP68 water- and dust-resistance, microSD-expandable storage, bilateral wireless charging, and 25W wired Fast Charging (though the phone will ship with a 15W charger in the box). It supports both NFC and MST for Samsung Pay, and features stereo speakers tuned by AKG. Just as with the rest of the S20 series, though, you won't find a headphone jack here.

Category Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Operating System Android 10 Display 6.5 inches, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400x1080 (407 ppi) resolution, Super AMOLED Infinity-O Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Memory 6GB RAM Storage 128GB Expandable Storage Yes (up to 1TB) Rear Camera 12MP, ƒ/1.8, 1.8μm (wide-angle) | 8MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.0μm (telephoto) | 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.12μm (ultra-wide) Front Camera 32MP, ƒ/2.2, 0.8μm Security Optical fingerprint sensor Battery 4500mAh Water Resistance IP68 Dimensions 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm Weight 190g Colors Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavendar, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White

One of the Galaxy S20 FE's most identifying traits is its variety of vibrant color options. I'm quite partial to Cloud Mint myself, but you'll have six colors to choose from, each of which feature the same textured haze effect we've seen on other recent Samsung devices that helps reduce visible smudges and fingerprints. The cameras are a bit different on the S20 FE, as well. Rather than the Hybrid Optic zoom used on the Galaxy S20+, the S20 FE simplifies the telephoto process with a 3X optical zoom, which can be extended by a factor of 10 using digital zoom to achieve 30X Space Zoom. Due to the lower resolution of the three rear sensors, the S20 FE is limited to just 4K, rather than 8K like the rest of the S20 series, but let's be honest — you probably don't need more than 4K anyway.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will launch on October 2nd in the U.S. and other markets starting at just $699. It will be available both unlocked and through carriers, with widespread support for sub-6 5G networks. A separate model called the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW (rolls right off the tongue!) will launch at the same time on Verizon for $29.16 per month on a 24-month agreement, with support for the carrier's Ultra Wideband network. Pre-orders begin tomorrow, September 24. We'll be reviewing the device in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, the Galaxy S20 FE looks like a great device that bridges the gap between the S20 and Galaxy A series. After spending some time with the Galaxy Note 20, I'm confident that neither the polycarbonate backing nor the flat display will have a negative impact on the overall experience, and can't wait to see some of these color options in person.