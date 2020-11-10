Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

  • Samsung has now officially joined the Android Enterprise Recommended program.
  • The company's slate of hardware now sits alongside products from OEMs like Lenovo, Xiaomi, and Oppo.
  • Enterprise Recommended devices offer easy management and guaranteed security updates.

Samsung has now joined other OEMs like Oppo and OnePlus in the Android Enterprise Recommended program, the company announced today alongside Google. Samsung phones are already popular in businesses and the enterprise, the company even touts its own Knox security as a reason for why its phones are great business tools. Google notes this, adding that "Samsung has been a key player in the mobile enterprise space for many years."

The Android Enterprise Recommended program in essence curates smartphones which meet a set of requirements that'll make them good for business users. These are phones that are easy to manage, which are secure, and which will stay supported with major platform releases and regular security updates.

KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said:

Samsung is committed to helping our enterprise customers modernize their business for the digital age with an industry-leading offering that includes customizable hardware, easy-to-manage software and end-to-end security. By joining the Android Enterprise Recommended program, we are making it even easier for enterprise customers to build a mobile experience that protects employees, keeps them engaged and enhances operational efficiency by meeting and exceeding Google's standards for security, productivity and flexibility.

David Still, Managing Director of Android Enterprise, Google, added

We are excited to welcome Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets to the Android Enterprise Recommended program building upon our longstanding partnership to deliver great mobile experiences to businesses. Samsung's participation in the program ensures Google's customers have access to devices that offer outstanding security, efficiency and productivity and we look forward to working together more in the future.

