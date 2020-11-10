What you need to know
- Samsung has now officially joined the Android Enterprise Recommended program.
- The company's slate of hardware now sits alongside products from OEMs like Lenovo, Xiaomi, and Oppo.
- Enterprise Recommended devices offer easy management and guaranteed security updates.
Samsung has now joined other OEMs like Oppo and OnePlus in the Android Enterprise Recommended program, the company announced today alongside Google. Samsung phones are already popular in businesses and the enterprise, the company even touts its own Knox security as a reason for why its phones are great business tools. Google notes this, adding that "Samsung has been a key player in the mobile enterprise space for many years."
The Android Enterprise Recommended program in essence curates smartphones which meet a set of requirements that'll make them good for business users. These are phones that are easy to manage, which are secure, and which will stay supported with major platform releases and regular security updates.
KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said:
Samsung is committed to helping our enterprise customers modernize their business for the digital age with an industry-leading offering that includes customizable hardware, easy-to-manage software and end-to-end security. By joining the Android Enterprise Recommended program, we are making it even easier for enterprise customers to build a mobile experience that protects employees, keeps them engaged and enhances operational efficiency by meeting and exceeding Google's standards for security, productivity and flexibility.
David Still, Managing Director of Android Enterprise, Google, added
We are excited to welcome Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets to the Android Enterprise Recommended program building upon our longstanding partnership to deliver great mobile experiences to businesses. Samsung's participation in the program ensures Google's customers have access to devices that offer outstanding security, efficiency and productivity and we look forward to working together more in the future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What's the best alternative to the Google Pixel 5?
The Pixel 5 is a top-notch phone, but as with any device, it isn't for everyone. Here are some of the best Pixel 5 alternatives, according to the AC forums.
Success is just around the corner
Compared to traditional commerce systems, hybrid systems offer unique advantages that today’s business owners can use to reach new levels of success. Here are five ways that hybrid commerce can help your business thrive.
Sony confirms PS4 PSVR games can be enhanced on PS5
Sony finally confirms what we all were hoping: that PS4 PSVR games can actually be graphically enhanced when running on the PS5.
Pair that snazzy Galaxy S20 FE with an awesome case to keep it protected
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.