Samsung has now joined other OEMs like Oppo and OnePlus in the Android Enterprise Recommended program, the company announced today alongside Google. Samsung phones are already popular in businesses and the enterprise, the company even touts its own Knox security as a reason for why its phones are great business tools. Google notes this, adding that "Samsung has been a key player in the mobile enterprise space for many years."

The Android Enterprise Recommended program in essence curates smartphones which meet a set of requirements that'll make them good for business users. These are phones that are easy to manage, which are secure, and which will stay supported with major platform releases and regular security updates.

KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said:

Samsung is committed to helping our enterprise customers modernize their business for the digital age with an industry-leading offering that includes customizable hardware, easy-to-manage software and end-to-end security. By joining the Android Enterprise Recommended program, we are making it even easier for enterprise customers to build a mobile experience that protects employees, keeps them engaged and enhances operational efficiency by meeting and exceeding Google's standards for security, productivity and flexibility.

David Still, Managing Director of Android Enterprise, Google, added