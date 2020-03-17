Samsung today announced that it has started mass-producing the world's first 512GB eUFS (embedded Universal Flash Storage) 3.1 storage, designed for flagship smartphones capable of shooting 8K videos. The company claims that its new eUFS 3.1 storage delivers nearly three times the write speed of the 512GB eUFS 3.0 mobile memory.

Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement:

With our introduction of the fastest mobile storage, smartphone users will no longer have to worry about the bottleneck they face with conventional storage cards. The new eUFS 3.1 reflects our continuing commitment to supporting the rapidly increasing demands from global smartphone makers this year

With sequential write speeds of over 1.2 GB/s, Samsung's new 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage is twice as fast as conventional SATA-based PC SSDs. The blazing-fast write speeds will enable users to store massive 8K video files or hundreds of full-resolution photos without buffering. According to the company, it will take less than 2 minutes to transfer 100GB of data on phones with eUFS 3.1 storage.

When it comes to random performance, the 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage is 60 percent faster than UFS 3.0. It offers 100,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS) for reads and 70,000 IOPS for writes. While Samsung's eUFS 3.1 storage will initially be available only in 512GB capacity, it plans to introduce 256GB and 128GB eUFS 3.1 chips later this year.

The first Galaxy smartphone to come with the speedy new eUFS 3.1 storage could be the Galaxy Note 20, which is expected to debut sometime in August this year. The Galaxy Fold successor is also likely to come equipped with eUFS 3.1 storage.