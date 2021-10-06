What you need to know
- Samsung has quietly rolled out an update to its Gallery app that allows you to edit its metadata.
- The latest change lets you change the date and time of when a photo or video was taken.
- You can also edit the location data of a media file.
Samsung's Gallery app has gained a bunch of new features, including the ability to change the time and date when photos and videos saved to your phone were taken. It's the same feature that was just added to Google Photos a few days ago, as spotted by a Twitter user.
The new feature should come in handy when media files transferred from another device to your phone have incorrect time and date information. It was discovered by a Reddit user and picked up by Android Police. To edit a file's metadata, open it, tap the overflow menu, and then navigate to the details section.
This has the potential to save users a significant amount of time. Simply entering the time you took a photo makes it much easier and faster to search through your image library. Incorrect metadata can occur when a device's time and date settings are out of date.
This is in addition to being able to edit the location where a photo or video was taken using a mobile device, including some of the best Android phones. This information is accessible in the same section as the time and date.
The updated Gallery app also has a minor UI change with its menu when you create a new GIF or collage. When you pick multiple images, the menu options will be displayed as tiles instead of a simple list. Each tile has a brief description of what that option does, with a new icon to boot.
Finally, the update removes the option to change accent colors from the Labs menu. It makes sense given the recent arrival of Material You-like dynamic colors with the latest One UI 4 beta.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pixel 6 price and release date accidentally revealed by German retailer
The price and release date of the Pixel 6 seems to have been accidentally revealed by a German retailer, and it's much more affordable than you might think.
Android 12 is coming: Here's the latest info on when your phone will get it
The Android 12 source code was pushed out, but we're still waiting for it to arrive on Pixels, and the betas for other Android OEMs are only starting to heat up. No company has announced a final release date for its phones yet, but we know which phones will get Android 12, when the betas will arrive, and when we expect them to get the final release.
Here's what we know about Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 (so far)
Horizon Forbidden West follows Aloy as she explores west into the former U.S. This new title from Guerrilla Games is showing off just what the PS5 hardware is capable of. Here's everything you need to know.
Pair the best Samsung Galaxy phone with the best game controllers
Are you ready to have some fun with your new Samsung Galaxy phone and get some serious gaming done? Before you can, you'll likely want to get an awesome controller to pair up and make the most out of the experience.