We've heard that Samsung plans to discontinue the Galaxy Note line and instead offer S Pen support on the Galaxy S models and the Galaxy Z foldable lines.

One tidbit of information embedded in the original Aju News post about the changes stands out, and it might mean Samsung once again needs to work with a partner and reinvent its UTG (ultra-thin glass) layer to include S Pen support for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung had to reinvent its UTG tech to support the S Pen.

According to the news from Korea, the change from the original Fold's transparent polymer outer layer to an all-new type of glass for the Z Fold 2 didn't take into account any type of S Pen support, but Samsung Display subsidiary Dowoo Insys has developed a second-generation UTG that uses its own tech to support the S Pen.

Samsung's S Pen is so successful because it works so well compared to a normal capacitive stylus. It's the same concept as something like the iPad or a number of Chromebooks that support a pen or pencil type of stylus using two parts: a powered stylus with a conductive tip that can communicate with the actual screen using a thin layer of conductive material called a digitizer.

The idea itself isn't exactly new but adding the support to extremely thin glass that stays flexible enough to bend certainly is. There are a lot of things that could go wrong here, and getting a prototype that passes even the bare minimum of tests surely wasn't an easy feat. And that's where the problem might come into play.