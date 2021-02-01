The Galaxy Flip 5G, despite being a phone that represents the future of Samsung phones, was also one that was priced out of reach for most. Starting at $1450, it was more of an aspirational device than something most people would realistically consider.

Samsung has now dropped the pricing to $1200 (via 9to5Google), cutting it by $250. It's still expensive, but it is priced more like something the company expects users to purchase in appreciable numbers. It also helps that the Galaxy Flip has already been superseded by the Galaxy Z Flip 2, so Samsung doesn't mind taking a little hit on the pricing. For those who simply want the latest and greatest, the sequel-phone is probably what they'd be looking to get anyway.

On the other hand, it is $1200. This means that the Flip 5G costs as much as the S21 Ultra. It's still horribly expensive on a purely numerical basis, but there are some variables to think about. The S21 Ultra is Samsung's current best "basic" phone. if you're not sold on phones that fold and flip but still want one of the best Android phones, it's the one you're most likely to look at. If you were in the market to jump on an S21 Ultra though, it's now a lot easier to sway you to dip into the foldable pond since you were on board with making the financial committment to begin with.

Would you buy the Galaxy Z Fip 5G now that it costs less? Let us know in the comments below.