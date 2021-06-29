What you need to know More official renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have leaked online.

The renders show off the upcoming foldable from nearly every angle.

The phone is rumored to debut at an Unpacked event next month, alongside the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The very first official renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones surfaced last week, courtesy of noted leaker Evan Blass. More renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have now appeared online, giving us an even better look at the successor to one of the best Samsung phones. The renders appear to confirm the presence of a much larger outer display than last year's Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G models. We can also see a new two-tone color scheme on the back of the phone, with a black bar around the dual rear cameras and outer display.