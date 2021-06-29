What you need to know
- More official renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have leaked online.
- The renders show off the upcoming foldable from nearly every angle.
- The phone is rumored to debut at an Unpacked event next month, alongside the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The very first official renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones surfaced last week, courtesy of noted leaker Evan Blass. More renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have now appeared online, giving us an even better look at the successor to one of the best Samsung phones.
The renders appear to confirm the presence of a much larger outer display than last year's Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G models. We can also see a new two-tone color scheme on the back of the phone, with a black bar around the dual rear cameras and outer display.
According to GizNext, the phone will be available in as many as eight different color options at launch: beige, grey, black, pink, blue, green, violet, and white. While the inner screen is likely to remain largely unchanged in terms of size, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rumored to sport a larger 1.9-inch cover display. Under the hood, the phone may have the same 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset as the Galaxy S21 series.
As per a recent leak, both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 could go on sale in the U.S. and several other markets on August 27. The phones are tipped to debut at an Unpacked event sometime in the first week of August. Aside from the two foldable phones, the event could also see the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2.
You can expect the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be priced around the $1,000 mark in the U.S. The Galaxy Z Flip was launched at $1,380 in the U.S. last year.
