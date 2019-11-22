Fits most wrists Galaxy Watch 42mm Battery champ Galaxy Watch 46mm Samsung managed to get every possible smartwatch feature into a relatively compact package with the 42mm Galaxy Watch. It does everything the larger version does, including optional LTE, but comes up short on battery life if you push it hard. $250 at Amazon Pros Fits a wide range of wrist sizes comfortably

Comes in both black and rose gold colors Cons Battery life isn't great, especially with an always-on watch face The 46mm Galaxy Watch is very much a successor to the Gear S3 Frontier in that it can do everything you want, for multiple days, without charging. The massive battery and same basic specs as the smaller watch give it impressive longevity no matter how you use it. $270 at Amazon Pros True multi-day battery life no matter what

A little more display to look at Cons Only comes in one color

Too large for many wrists

Samsung has a Galaxy Watch marketing message of "same watch, two sizes" and that's actually true. There are just a couple of subtle differences to explore here.

What's the difference?

We're going to focus on the few differences below, but the important thing to do know is there are only a few differences — most of the experience is the same for either one. Both watches have the same processor, memory, storage, software, and capabilities. They can both track daily activity and fitness with GPS, have heart rate monitoring and have optional LTE connections.

Galaxy Watch 42mm Galaxy Watch 46mm Display 1.2-inch 1.3-inch Battery 270mAh 472mAh Dimensions 41.9 x 45.7 x 12.7mm 46 x 49 x 13mm Strap 20mm 22mm Colors Black

Rose gold Silver LTE Optional Optional

Even the areas where they're slightly different are merely marginal changes. The displays are the same quality and resolution (360x360), with just a 0.1-inch size difference, and have the same rotating bezel for interaction. Both watches have removable straps that are compatible with any standard watch band, the only difference is the size: 20 vs. 22mm.

The price difference is negligible. The larger version is just $20 more, so unless every dollar matters, you should decide based on the other factors instead.

How big of a watch can you handle?

Choosing which size of Galaxy Watch is right for you has to start with knowing how big of a watch you — or more importantly, your wrist — can handle. The 46mm Galaxy Watch is big, particularly if you aren't used to wearing large mechanical watches. This is a pretty big case size, but it's also combined with a 13mm thickness that makes it tough to fit on smaller wrists. If at all possible, go try on the different sizes in a store before buying — you may be surprised by just how large the 46mm is.

If you're worried at all about size, you'll need to just go with the 42mm. It doesn't seem like that 4mm would make a big difference, but it really does. It's still a bit large for people with small wrists, but it's doable — whereas the 46mm can be downright too large for some people to wear. The 42mm also comes in two different color choices, black and rose gold, which kind of acknowledges that women with smaller wrists would prefer the 42mm model anyway.

Battery life matters

If size isn't a concern for you, then the battery life is probably important. This one isn't really a contest: the Galaxy Watch 46mm has a much larger battery and notably longer battery life as a result. You can get multiple days of battery life out of the 42mm model, but you have to be careful and change some settings to accomplish it — the 46mm can give you multi-day battery life no matter what.

If you aren't interested in tracking your sleep and will be charging your watch every night as a result, then this really isn't an issue — even the 42mm can last a full day with every feature turned on. But tracking sleep adds extra stress on the battery and cuts down on charging time, so you'll have to turn off the always-on watch face in order to make it multiple days. The 46mm can do multiple days, including sleep tracking and an always-on watch face.

Fits all wrists Galaxy Watch 42mm Best choice based on compatibility. The 42mm Galaxy Watch does everything the 46mm does, except it does it for a shorter time between charges. It'll fit men's and women's wrists, and comes in both black and rose gold for more style options. It's the best all-around choice. $250 at Amazon

$330 at Best Buy

Battery champ Galaxy Watch 46mm Multi-day battery life. The 46mm Galaxy Watch is all about one thing: battery life. You won't have to think about recharging every day, no matter what. Unfortunately, it's too big for many to wear comfortably and with every style of clothing, and only comes in one color. $270 at Amazon

$330 at Best Buy

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.