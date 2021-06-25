Samsung Galaxy Watch 3Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Earlier this week, we got our first look at the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4. Now, a new leak has revealed one of the key features of the Galaxy Watch 3 successor. According to reliable tipster Max Weinbach, the Galaxy Watch 4 will feature a BIA (Bio-Electrical Impedance Analysis) sensor to enable users to easily measure their body fat percentage in relation to the lean body mass.

Since body composition is directly related to health, the Galaxy Watch 4's BIA sensor will allow you to better track your current state of health. While BIA sensors are common in smart scales, it looks like Samsung will be the first company to add one to a smartwatch.

The follow-up to Samsung's best Android smartwatch was initially rumored to feature blood glucose measurement as well, but recent reports suggest Samsung has dropped the feature for some reason. It is expected to come with a circular AMOLED display featuring thinner bezels than its predecessor, an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, and an all-new Exynos chipset built on a 5nm process.

As announced at Google I/O 2021 last month, both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active will be running the unified "new" Wear OS platform co-developed by Samsung and Google.

