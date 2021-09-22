The rhodium-plated smartwatch will come preloaded with five Thom Browne watch faces and it will ship with three interchangeable straps including a leather, rubber and fabric option. Like the original version, which is one of the best Android smartwatches , the Thom Browne Edition is powered by Wear OS 3, so it comes with all the latest features of Google's updated OS for wearables.

Samsung's collaboration with American fashion designer Thom Browne is seeing another offshoot. The tech giant announced on Wednesday the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition, a limited-release smartwatch that will go on sale on September 29 for $799.99.

As a smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Thom Browne Edition still keeps all the necessary fitness features offered by the standard models. This means the device can measure your blood oxygen, stress levels, water intake, and sleep patterns.

The luxury smartwatch also features a new measurement tool designed to monitor your skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

Samsung's new edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the latest Galaxy device to bear Thom Browne's artistic signature. The collaboration kicked off last year with the release of the first Thom Browne edition Galaxy device, the Galaxy Z Flip, during New York Fashion Week.

Most recently, Samsung introduced the Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3. That said, these limited-release devices may not be rolling out to every consumer.