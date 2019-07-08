What you need to know
- A release schedule has revealed Samsung's wearable and tablet plans for the year.
- The Galaxy Watch 2 and Galaxy Tab S5 are expected to drop in Q3 2019.
- We could get official announcements at the Note 10 event on August 7.
Samsung's holding a big event on August 7 to announce the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 10. While that's the mobile device we're most anxiously awaiting from the company, a leaked release schedule has revealed a few more devices in Samsung's lineup that we could also be seeing at that event.
The schedules were leaked by CashKaro, and starting first with wearables, we can see that Samsung is planning on releasing a successor to 2018's Galaxy Watch in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2.
Two versions of the Galaxy Watch 2 are expected, including 40mm and 44mm options. It's unclear if the Galaxy Watch 2 will replace the existing Galaxy Watch or be sold alongside it, but it's definitely in the works. Interestingly enough, there doesn't appear to be any plans for a Galaxy Watch Active 2 this year despite recent rumors.
As for Samsung's tablet offerings, the main thing to keep an eye out for is the Galaxy Tab S5. The Tab S4 was first announced in early August 2018 right ahead of the Note 9 unveiling, meaning a successor isn't all that surprising at all. It also makes sense seeing as how the lower-end Galaxy Tab S5e was released this past April.
The Galaxy Tab S5 is expected to be Samsung's flagship tablet for 2019, with rumored specs including a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and an impressive 512GB of internal storage.
In addition to the Tab S5, the release schedule also mentions the Galaxy Tab Active3 and Galaxy Book 3. The Tab Active3 will likely be a rugged tablet geared towards the B2B market, whereas the Galaxy Book 3 will be a Qualcomm-powered Windows 10 2-in-1.
With all of these products lined up for a Q3 2019 release, it seems very likely that they'll be announced either at or ahead of the big Note 10 event on August 7.
