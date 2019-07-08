Samsung's holding a big event on August 7 to announce the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 10. While that's the mobile device we're most anxiously awaiting from the company, a leaked release schedule has revealed a few more devices in Samsung's lineup that we could also be seeing at that event.

The schedules were leaked by CashKaro, and starting first with wearables, we can see that Samsung is planning on releasing a successor to 2018's Galaxy Watch in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2.

Two versions of the Galaxy Watch 2 are expected, including 40mm and 44mm options. It's unclear if the Galaxy Watch 2 will replace the existing Galaxy Watch or be sold alongside it, but it's definitely in the works. Interestingly enough, there doesn't appear to be any plans for a Galaxy Watch Active 2 this year despite recent rumors.