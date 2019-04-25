Samsung's enormous Galaxy View 2 tablet is coming to AT&T. With a 17.3-inch screen, the Galaxy View 2 is actually slightly smaller than its predecessor, but it's still absolutely massive.

Besides the gigantic 17.3-inch Full HD screen, the Samsung Galaxy View 2 is packing an Exynos 7884 processor, 3GB of RAM, a front-facing 5-megapixel camera, and 64GB of storage with a microSD card slot for expansion. There is also a 12,000mAh battery inside to drive that big screen, and LTE connectivity so you can stay connected when there is no Wi-Fi.

For AT&T customers, the Galaxy View 2 will support NumberSync, which allows you to sync your phone number to the tablet to make and receive calls, even when your phone is not within reach.