Samsung's enormous Galaxy View 2 tablet is coming to AT&T. With a 17.3-inch screen, the Galaxy View 2 is actually slightly smaller than its predecessor, but it's still absolutely massive.
Besides the gigantic 17.3-inch Full HD screen, the Samsung Galaxy View 2 is packing an Exynos 7884 processor, 3GB of RAM, a front-facing 5-megapixel camera, and 64GB of storage with a microSD card slot for expansion. There is also a 12,000mAh battery inside to drive that big screen, and LTE connectivity so you can stay connected when there is no Wi-Fi.
For AT&T customers, the Galaxy View 2 will support NumberSync, which allows you to sync your phone number to the tablet to make and receive calls, even when your phone is not within reach.
With these specs, the Galaxy View 2 offers up more of a midrange tablet experience with a huge screen. Since it's being positioned as a portable TV to push AT&T's streaming services, that makes perfect sense. AT&T even includes a TV mode to give quick access to DirecTV Now, its streaming live television service.
If you don't remember the first Galaxy View, we wouldn't blame you. It launched exclusively on AT&T and while it was a decent portable TV, it did not offer that great of a tablet experience because of the overall weight and size. Tablets are usually meant to be mobile and the View was better as a stationary device.
The new Samsung Galaxy View 2 will be available starting tomorrow April 26 from AT&T for $37 per month on a 20-month installment plan. If you're doing the math in your head, that makes the new View 2 a total of $740 overall. Surprisingly, the price is $140 more than the original Galaxy View, which launched for $600 with a larger screen.
That's one big tablet
Samsung Galaxy View
A big tablet or a small TV
Samsung's monstrous tablet is as unwieldy as it is large, making it great for watching your favorite shows but not so great at being portable. It provides you with a big 18.4-inch screen and the stand on the back can be adjusted to allow it to stand up straight or lie down, as well as featuring a built-in handle.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.