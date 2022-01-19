What you need to know
- Samsung accidentally posted an image of its upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on a support page.
- The image confirms the flagship Android tablet will feature a notch.
- Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets sometime in the first half of the year.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to include the company's first "Ultra" flagship tablet. Alleged renders of the device, which had surfaced online last month, revealed a unique design with a notched display. The existence of the notch has now been "officially" confirmed, courtesy of an image added to a Samsung U.S. support page (via 91Mobiles).
The image, which has now been taken down, shows the tablet along with a protective case and gives us a clear look at the relatively small notch at the top of the screen. If rumors are to be believed, the notch will house two 12MP cameras.
According to a report published by WinFuture earlier recently, the tablet will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. It is tipped to feature a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with WQXGA+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
On the back of the tablet will be a dual-camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide lens. Keeping the lights on will apparently be an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
While there's now no doubt that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be a significantly more impressive device than Samsung's current best tablets, it will also carry a more premium price tag. As per tipster @chunvn8888, the tablet could be priced around $1,100 in the U.S.
