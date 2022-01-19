Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to include the company's first "Ultra" flagship tablet. Alleged renders of the device, which had surfaced online last month, revealed a unique design with a notched display. The existence of the notch has now been "officially" confirmed, courtesy of an image added to a Samsung U.S. support page (via 91Mobiles).

The image, which has now been taken down, shows the tablet along with a protective case and gives us a clear look at the relatively small notch at the top of the screen. If rumors are to be believed, the notch will house two 12MP cameras.

According to a report published by WinFuture earlier recently, the tablet will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. It is tipped to feature a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with WQXGA+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back of the tablet will be a dual-camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide lens. Keeping the lights on will apparently be an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

While there's now no doubt that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be a significantly more impressive device than Samsung's current best tablets, it will also carry a more premium price tag. As per tipster @chunvn8888, the tablet could be priced around $1,100 in the U.S.