It's no secret that Samsung is already working on the Galaxy Tab S8 series as the successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, which are among the best Android tablets. The next-generation lineup was recently rumored to ship with Qualcomm's upcoming flagship SoC dubbed the Snapdragon 895, but that might not be entirely the case.

A post on a Korean forum claims that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2200 processor, as per SamMobile. The new rumor also suggests only the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus will feature Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 895 SoC.

If previous rumors are correct, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could give the iPad Pro a run for its money, as the Exynos 2200 is seen as a strong competitor to Apple's M1 SoC. Thanks to its supposed 5nm processing technology and AMD graphics, the chipset is expected to have improved capabilities such as increased computing power and battery efficiency. In addition to the next-gen Samsung tablet, the processor is expected to power the Samsung Galaxy S22 series as well as future laptops.

The Ultra model is obviously the higher-end variant of the series, with intriguing specs including a 14.6-inch display and a 92% screen-to-body ratio. It remains to be seen how the tablet will fare against the competition in terms of comfort given Its massive screen size, which borders on being a laptop alternative.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is supposedly set for launch early next year, depending on when Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy S22 series. Rumor has it that their respective launch dates won't be too far between.