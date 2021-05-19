What you need to know
- Official renders and full specs of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have surfaced.
- The affordable tablet will feature an 8.7-inch screen and MediaTek's MT8768x chipset.
- It is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.
Samsung is soon expected to launch its first-ever "Fan Edition" tablet, which will be a follow-up to last year's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. However, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE isn't the only affordable Android tablet Samsung is working on currently. It is also rumored to launch a cheap entry-level Android tablet called the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Official renders and specifications of the upcoming tablet have now appeared online, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture.de.
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will have a fairly similar design to the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), which was launched in March last year. It will feature an 8.7-inch LCD display with 1,340 x 800 resolution and much thicker bezels than the best Samsung tablets. Powering the device will be MediaTek's MT8768x chipset, paired with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will also offer an 8MP camera with 1080p video recording, a 2MP front-facing camera, stereo speakers, and a 5,100mAh battery with "quick charge" support. On the connectivity front, the tablet is tipped to include Bluetooth 5.0, ac-WLAN, as well as LTE support. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will ship with Android 11 out of the box, but it remains to be seen if Samsung will be updating the entry-level tablet to Android 12.
While the report doesn't mention a specific launch date, it does suggest the Wi-Fi variant of the tablet will be priced around €150 in Europe.
