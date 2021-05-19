Samsung is soon expected to launch its first-ever "Fan Edition" tablet, which will be a follow-up to last year's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. However, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE isn't the only affordable Android tablet Samsung is working on currently. It is also rumored to launch a cheap entry-level Android tablet called the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Official renders and specifications of the upcoming tablet have now appeared online, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture.de.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will have a fairly similar design to the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), which was launched in March last year. It will feature an 8.7-inch LCD display with 1,340 x 800 resolution and much thicker bezels than the best Samsung tablets. Powering the device will be MediaTek's MT8768x chipset, paired with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage.