Samsung's last smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch, was important for a couple reasons. Not only was it just a darn good wearable that we ended up picking as our top smartwatch/fitness tracker of 2018, but it was also the first to drop Samsung's "Gear" branding entirely.

Now, we have our first look at Samsung's second non-Gear-branded wearable — the Galaxy Sport.

Shared by reliable leaker @OnLeaks, the Galaxy Sport appears to have a much simpler design compared to the Galaxy Watch that came out before it. The case looks to have a plain and smooth matte finish, and while it's just pictured in black here, it'll supposedly be available in silver, green, and pink gold as well.