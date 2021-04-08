What you need to know
- Samsung's new Galaxy SmartTag Plus will be available from April 16.
- Unlike the standard Galaxy SmartTag, the Plus version uses both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies to help you find lost items.
- It operates using the SmartThings Find service.
Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy SmartTag, a Tile competitor that uses Bluetooth Low Energy to help you find your lost items. The South Korean tech giant has now announced the launch of the Galaxy SmartTag+, a beefed-up version with both Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband (UWB).
Thanks to ultra-wideband (UWB), Samsung says the Galaxy SmartTag+ can pinpoint the location of your missing item with greater accuracy than the standard SmartTag. It also uses augmented reality (AR) to visually guide you to the item using your smartphone's camera. However, you'll need to have an UWB-equipped smartphone to be able to use AR Finder guides. Samsung's best Android phones — including the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, come with UWB support.
The AR Finder technology will not only point you to your missing tag, but also show exactly how far away you are from it. You can also have the tag produce a loud ring when you get close to its location to help you find it easily.
Similar to the standard Galaxy SmartTag, the Plus version also makes use of SmartThings Find's Bluetooth-based detection capabilities. Whenever you report your Galaxy SmartTag+ as missing in the SmartThings Find app, nearby Galaxy devices that have opted in will alert Samsung's SmartThings server about its location and you'll receive a notification on your phone.
The Galaxy SmartTag+ will be available to purchase from April 16, but consumers in the U.S. will have to wait slightly longer to get their hands on one.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
