What you need to know Samsung officially announced the Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022.

It includes some of the flagship specs found in the higher-end models such as a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The flagship killer will be available on January 11 for $699.

Despite earlier speculations that it would be canceled, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now official, adding to the flurry of Samsung's Galaxy S21 models. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE has been stripped of some of the more expensive parts of the regular S21, while keeping some of the key flagship specs and features. For instance, it is powered by Qualcomm's 5nm-based Snapdragon 888 chipset, the same processor found in Samsung's best Android phones last year, specifically those sold in the U.S.