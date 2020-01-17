What you need to know
- A report out of Korea shows that optics manufacturer Optrontech is supplying prisms that support 5x optical zoom for the Samsung Galaxy S20.
- That contradicts previous rumors that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will sport a camera with 10x optical zoom.
- It's still possible that the S20 Ultra could feature a 10x digital zoom though.
With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 less than a month away, leaks and rumors have been circulating like crazy. In particular, we've seen a lot of leaks regarding the cameras on Samsung's latest flagship. Several days ago, it was rumored that the cameras on the Galaxy S20 Ultra would include a 108MP main, 48MP with 10x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide.
However, we are now seeing a conflicting report out of Korea that optics manufacturer Optrontech is supplying Samsung with prisms for the Galaxy S20 that only support 5x optical zoom. Nowhere in the report does it make any mention of a prism that would support 10x optical zoom.
If that's the case, all these leaks about the Galaxy S20 featuring a 10x optical zoom could be wrong. On the other hand, it's entirely possible Samsung is sourcing the parts from another company or has found another way to boost the zoom capabilities. That could mean that it wouldn't technically be optical zoom, though, and maybe some sort of hybrid solution or digital zoom.
For now, we can assume the Galaxy S20 series will feature 5x optical zoom in at least one of its models if not all three. It may even have 10x optical or digital zoom reserved for its highest S20 Ultra variant. Surely, as February 11 edges closer, we'll learn even more from the leaks and may even get confirmation on which zoom each model is using. Until then, we'll just have to wait and see.
