What you need to know
- The Galaxy S21 Ultra might come equipped with a 150MP main camera.
- It is also tipped to feature a 64MP telephoto sensor with OIS and a 12MP macro camera.
- Samsung is expected to announce its first 150MP camera sensor sometime in the second half of the year.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, despite its focus issues, is among the most impressive camera phones on the market right now. Its 108MP sensor uses 9-to-1 pixel binning to deliver bright and detailed 12MP shots, while the 48MP telephoto shooter is capable of taking impressive shots even at 10X zoom. If a new rumor is to be believed, the Galaxy S20 Ultra sucessor will arrive with a higher resolution primary sensor and a few other major upgrades.
According to a leaker on a Korean forum (via SamMobile), the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 150MP primary sensor. The 150MP sensor will apparently be joined by a 64MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12MP macro sensor, and a 3D ToF camera. Samsung is said to be testing two versions of the Galaxy S21 Ultra currently. One of them is tipped to have OIS on the main 150MP sensor, 64MP telephoto sensor, and the selfie camera. The second version, on the other hand, features OIS on the main, telephoto, and ultra-wide-angle sensors.
Samsung has already confirmed that it is working on higher resolution camera sensors, so it is certainly plausible that the Galaxy S20 Ultra successor will have a 150MP camera. Reliable tipster Ice Universe had recently claimed that Samsung will be launching a new 150MP ISOCELL sensor later this year. Xiaomi will reportedly be getting first dibs on the sensor.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A good mechanical keyboard is the work-from-home product I can't go without
A mechanical keyboard gives you much better tactile feedback and lasts longer than regular keyboards. And with decent options now available for under $50, it is an invaluable tool when you're working from home.
LG Velvet is now official with Snapdragon 765 SoC, 48MP triple-camera setup
LG's new Velvet is an impressive mid-range Android phone with a durable design, 48MP triple cameras, and 5G support. The phone also packs a 4,300mAh battery with wireless charging and fast wired charging.
Here's what you need to know about OnePlus' Warp Charge 30T and 30 Wireless
Warp Charge 30T offers a sizable boost in charging speeds, with the 30W standard able to charge a battery from flat to 70% in just 30 minutes. With the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus has introduced Warp Charge 30 Wireless, a wireless charging standard that delivers 30W charging speeds. Here's everything you need to know about OnePlus' Warp Charge standard.
Use one of these cases to protect your Galaxy A21 from when life happens
Life happens to everyone, and it ends up affecting to our smartphones at some point in time. Drops, scratches, bumps, and bruises all happen, and that’s why you’ll want to get a case for the new Galaxy 21.