Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra BaderSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

What you need to know

  • The Galaxy S21 Ultra might come equipped with a 150MP main camera.
  • It is also tipped to feature a 64MP telephoto sensor with OIS and a 12MP macro camera.
  • Samsung is expected to announce its first 150MP camera sensor sometime in the second half of the year.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, despite its focus issues, is among the most impressive camera phones on the market right now. Its 108MP sensor uses 9-to-1 pixel binning to deliver bright and detailed 12MP shots, while the 48MP telephoto shooter is capable of taking impressive shots even at 10X zoom. If a new rumor is to be believed, the Galaxy S20 Ultra sucessor will arrive with a higher resolution primary sensor and a few other major upgrades.

According to a leaker on a Korean forum (via SamMobile), the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 150MP primary sensor. The 150MP sensor will apparently be joined by a 64MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12MP macro sensor, and a 3D ToF camera. Samsung is said to be testing two versions of the Galaxy S21 Ultra currently. One of them is tipped to have OIS on the main 150MP sensor, 64MP telephoto sensor, and the selfie camera. The second version, on the other hand, features OIS on the main, telephoto, and ultra-wide-angle sensors.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

Samsung has already confirmed that it is working on higher resolution camera sensors, so it is certainly plausible that the Galaxy S20 Ultra successor will have a 150MP camera. Reliable tipster Ice Universe had recently claimed that Samsung will be launching a new 150MP ISOCELL sensor later this year. Xiaomi will reportedly be getting first dibs on the sensor.

Get More Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.