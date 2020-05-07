Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, despite its focus issues, is among the most impressive camera phones on the market right now. Its 108MP sensor uses 9-to-1 pixel binning to deliver bright and detailed 12MP shots, while the 48MP telephoto shooter is capable of taking impressive shots even at 10X zoom. If a new rumor is to be believed, the Galaxy S20 Ultra sucessor will arrive with a higher resolution primary sensor and a few other major upgrades.

According to a leaker on a Korean forum (via SamMobile), the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 150MP primary sensor. The 150MP sensor will apparently be joined by a 64MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12MP macro sensor, and a 3D ToF camera. Samsung is said to be testing two versions of the Galaxy S21 Ultra currently. One of them is tipped to have OIS on the main 150MP sensor, 64MP telephoto sensor, and the selfie camera. The second version, on the other hand, features OIS on the main, telephoto, and ultra-wide-angle sensors.

Samsung has already confirmed that it is working on higher resolution camera sensors, so it is certainly plausible that the Galaxy S20 Ultra successor will have a 150MP camera. Reliable tipster Ice Universe had recently claimed that Samsung will be launching a new 150MP ISOCELL sensor later this year. Xiaomi will reportedly be getting first dibs on the sensor.