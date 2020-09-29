Earlier this month, Samsung began rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to its Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones. Nearly four weeks later, Samsung has finally started pushing the update to Unlocked Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ devices in the U.S.

The One UI 2.5 update brings quite a few features from the latest Galaxy Note 20 series to the Note 10 series, including Wireless DeX mode, an improved Pro Video mode in the Camera app, and support for Bitmoji stickers on Always on Display. Samsung has also added the ability to search for videos on YouTube directly from the Samsung keyboard app and share Wi-Fi credentials more easily with other users. Along with these new features, the update also comes with the September 2020 Android security patch.

In case you have an unlocked Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ and haven't received the One UI 2.5 update yet, you can check for it manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.