Samsung rolled out a new software update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ phones last week, bringing improved facial recognition and navigation gestures. It has now started pushing the March 2020 Android security patch to the two phones.

According to the folks over at SamMobile, the latest update for the Galaxy Note 10 series arrives as version N97xFXXU2BTB5. As is usually the case with security updates, the new update doesn't bring any new feature. Currently, the update is said to be rolling out in Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, and the UK. In other regions, the update will likely become available to download very soon. To check for the update manually, open the Settings app on your Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ and tap on Software update > Download and install.

The March 2020 security update patches a critical vulnerability that could allow a local malicious app to bypass OS protections that guard app data from other apps. In addition to this critical vulnerability, Samsung has also patched 25 vulnerabilities that it found in its own software.

Samsung has so far rolled out the March 2020 security update for four phones – Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. In the coming days, we expect Samsung to start pushing the update to its mid-range and budget Galaxy phones as well.