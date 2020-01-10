Galaxy Note 10 LiteSource: Android Central

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now official, and there's a lot to like. Samsung essentially went with a plastic design to bring down the costs, but it hasn't limited the internal hardware. The Note 10 Lite comes with the same S Pen that you get with the full-fledged Note 10 series, and what's even more interesting is that the device has a 3.5mm jack.

There's also a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and three 12MP cameras at the back as well as a 4500mAh battery. The hardware is exciting, but there are a few downsides. The Note 10 Lite is powered by the 10nm Exynos 9810, the same chipset that had thermal issues on the Galaxy S9 two years ago.

Samsung has a history of reusing older chipsets, and it's no different this time. Samsung will sell the Note 10 Lite in limited markets around the globe — the phone won't launch in the U.S. — so it looks like the manufacturer was trying to save some cash by going with the aging Exynos 9810 chipset.

Category Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Operating system Android 10
One UI 2.0
Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED
2400x1080 (20:9)
Chipset Exynos 9810
4 x 2.70GHz Mongoose M3
4 x 1.70GHz Cortex A55
Mali-G72 MP18
10nm
RAM 6GB/8GB
Storage 128GB
MicroSD slot Yes (Up to 1TB)
Rear camera 1 12MP, f/1.7
27mm, OIS
Rear camera 2 12MP, f/2.4
52mm telephoto, OIS
Rear camera 3 12MP, f/2.2
13mm ultrawide
Front camera 32MP, f/2.2
25mm, HDR
Connectivity Wi-Fi ac MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS
Audio 3.5mm jack
Single speaker
Battery 4500mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
18W
Water resistance No
Security In-screen fingerprint
Dimensions 163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7mm
199g
Colors Aura Black, Aura Glow, Aura Red

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is primarily targeted at Asian markets, and the phone is slated to make its debut in India later this month for the equivalent of $500 (₹35,999). The aging Exynos 9810 is worrisome, but the Note 10 Lite delivers in other areas, and the large battery should offset any battery drain issues.

For more on the Note 10 Lite, read our hands-on post.

