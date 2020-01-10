The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now official, and there's a lot to like. Samsung essentially went with a plastic design to bring down the costs, but it hasn't limited the internal hardware. The Note 10 Lite comes with the same S Pen that you get with the full-fledged Note 10 series, and what's even more interesting is that the device has a 3.5mm jack.

There's also a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and three 12MP cameras at the back as well as a 4500mAh battery. The hardware is exciting, but there are a few downsides. The Note 10 Lite is powered by the 10nm Exynos 9810, the same chipset that had thermal issues on the Galaxy S9 two years ago.

Samsung has a history of reusing older chipsets, and it's no different this time. Samsung will sell the Note 10 Lite in limited markets around the globe — the phone won't launch in the U.S. — so it looks like the manufacturer was trying to save some cash by going with the aging Exynos 9810 chipset.