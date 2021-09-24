Samsung has quietly announced the Galaxy M52 5G, a new mid-range phone that is based on the Galaxy A52s.

According to the landing page for the Galaxy M52 5G on Samsung's official Polish site, first spotted by leaker Roland Quandt, the phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the display houses an impressive 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung's latest mid-ranger appears to have the same 6nm Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood as the Galaxy A52s, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple-lens camera system on the back, with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens.