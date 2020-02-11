What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy M31 will debut in India on February 25.
- The budget Android smartphone will feature a 64MP quad-camera setup and a huge 6000mAh battery.
- It is rumored to be powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset.
In January last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy M series, aiming to take on Chinese rivals in the highly competitive budget segment. Thanks to aggressive pricing and solid hardware specs, the M series lineup helped Samsung increase its smartphone shipments last year, even though it didn't succeed in clawing back market share from rivals such as Xiaomi in India and a few other markets.
The company today confirmed that it will be taking the wraps off its next M series phone at an event in India on February 25. Called the Galaxy M31, the upcoming budget smartphone from Samsung will pack a monstrous 6,000mAh battery. While the battery size isn't an improvement over the Galaxy M30s, the M31 will feature a more impressive quad-camera setup at the back, sporting a 64MP primary sensor.
In terms of design, the Galaxy M31 will be largely identical to the Galaxy M30s, except for the one additional camera sensor at the back. It will have a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch at the top. Rumors suggest the phone is going to run on the same Exynos 9611 chipset as the Galaxy M30s. On the software front, it will likely ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.
