Samsung is adding a few new features to the Galaxy Fit with a new software update. As reported by TizenHelp, the small update brings new watch faces as well as a music control widget to the fitness band. Currently, the update is said to be available in the U.S., Italy, South Korea, India, and the UK.

The update includes 31 new watch faces, most of which are focused on showing useful information such as your heart rate, step count, and weather. Samsung had added 14 new watch faces to the fitness band in the previous update, which was rolled out in September.

Apart from the new watch faces, the update adds a feature that the Galaxy Fit should have offered right from day one – the ability to control music playback. The new music control widget will allow you to play, pause, resume and skip songs directly from your wrist. Additionally, some users have claimed that the update has made the Do Not Disturb feature more responsive than earlier.

To get the new update, you will first have to update the Galaxy Fit Plugin app from the Play Store. Once you have updated the Galaxy Fit Plugin, you will be able to download and install the latest R370XXU0ASK1 update from the Galaxy Wearable app.