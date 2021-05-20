The Galaxy F52 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's popular Snapdragon 750G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Just like the best Samsung phones , the Galaxy F52 5G includes a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Samsung today unveiled the Galaxy F52 5G, its first F series phone with 5G support. The phone shares a lot in common with the Galaxy A52 5G , one of Samsung's best cheap Android phones .

In the camera department, the phone has a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has the same 4,500mAh battery as the Galaxy A52 5G with support for 25W wired charging. However, there are a few downgrades as well. Aside from the LCD display, the phone lacks an IP rating and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the Galaxy F52 5G runs Android 11 with Samsung's latest One UI 3.1 skin on top.

Unlike previous Galaxy F series phones, which have been exclusive to the Indian market, the Galaxy F52 5G is launching in China first. It is now available to pre-order in the country for 1,999 yuan ($310). There's currently no word on whether the F52 5G will make its way to other markets in the future.