What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy F22 is now official in India.
- The budget phone comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.
- It will go on sale in the country starting next week for ₹12,499 (about $168).
Samsung today launched a new Galaxy F series phone in India to challenge the best cheap Android phones from rivals such as Xiaomi and Realme. The Galaxy F22 is based on the Galaxy A22 4G, but there are a few minor differences.
Samsung's latest budget phone is powered by MediaTek's "gaming-focused" Helio G80 chipset, which has been paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a U-shaped notch for the 13MP selfie camera.
The quad-camera setup on the back of the Galaxy F22 includes a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Samsung has also equipped the phone with a large 6,000mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging. Disappointingly, though, you'll only find a 15W charger in the box. Some of the other highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay Mini support, and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB. It runs Android 11 out of the box with Samsung's One UI 3.1 Core on top.
The Galaxy F22 will be available to purchase in the country via Flipkart and Samsung's online store from July 13. While the 4GB/64GB version of the phone has been priced at ₹12,499 (about $168), the 6GB/128GB version will retail for ₹14,499 (about $195). However, as part of an introductory offer on Flipkart, buyers can get ₹1,000 off on prepaid transactions, bringing down the effective price of the phone to just ₹11,499 (about $155) for the 6GB/64GB version and ₹13,499 (about $181) for the 6GB/128GB version. The phone comes in just two color options: Denim Black and Denim Blue.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
