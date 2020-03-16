Let's run Jabra Elite 75t Battery champ Samsung Galaxy Buds+ The Elite 75t overall nets you better battery life (when combining the buds and case) and much better dust and water resistance. You lose wireless charging but that's not a big deal for most people. $180 at Amazon Pros Great, customizable sound

Both sets of earbuds are fantastic in their own way. The Elite 75t's standout features are better dust and water resistance and better microphone quality for phone calls. Otherwise, the Galaxy Buds+ are a great value with better bud battery life, a wireless charging case, and Spotify integration.

They're both great in their own regard

The Jabra Elite 75t are our current pick for the best true wireless earbuds for a reason. However, that doesn't mean they're perfect. They still have a few flaws. For example, the Elite 75t lack support for wireless charging, something the Galaxy Buds+ support out of the box. One potentially great feature of the Galaxy Buds+ is their integration with Spotify, which allows you to start a Spotify playlist without pulling out your phone.

Another pro the Galaxy Buds+ have over the Elite 75t is single earbud support on either earbud. With the Elite 75t, only the right earbud can be used independently. This means that if you lose the right earbud, the left effectively becomes a paperweight. This is because the right earbud on the Elite 75t handles the connection to the phone, processing, and more, while the left earbud simply just receives data from the right earbud.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Jabra Elite 75t Battery Life (buds) 11 hours 7.5 hours Battery Life (case) 11 hours 20.5 hours Wireless charging case Yes No USB-C charging Yes Yes Water resistance IPX2 IP55

Otherwise, the earbuds are pretty similar in terms of what they offer. Both sets of earbuds feature water resistance. However, the Elite 75t puts the Galaxy Buds+ to shame here. The Elite 75t are IP55 rated versus the Galaxy Buds+' IPX2 rating. In reality this means that the Elite 75t are better suited for fitness and more intense situations while the Galaxy Buds are designed for casual use.

Battery life is a tossup. While the Galaxy Buds+ get up to 11 hours on the earbuds side versus the Elite 75t's 7.5 hours, the Elite 75t win overall with a charging case that provides up to 28 hours versus the Galaxy Buds+'s 22 hours. It's unfortunate because the extra battery life sure would be great for long workout sessions or runs. Fortunately both sets of earbuds charge over USB-C, so at least you can charge them conveniently when you need it.

In terms of sound, the Galaxy Buds+ take the crown, at least out of the box. The Elite 75t are very bass heavy to the point where they can be a bit much even for bass heads, while the Galaxy Buds+ feature a more balanced sound. Fortunately, both the Galaxy Buds+ and the Elite 75t feature smartphone apps that allow you to adjust the way the earbuds sound.

When it comes to comfort, you really can't go wrong with either. Both the Galaxy Buds+ and the Elite 75t are super comfortable, even over long periods of time. They also both come with multiple ear tip sizes in the box to help with fit and better comfort.

Which one should you buy?

To wrap things up, the Galaxy Buds+ from Samsung are great everyday earbuds with support for wireless charging, long battery life, and a more balanced sound out of the box. If you don't plan an working out or getting the earbuds wet, the Galaxy Buds+ are an excellent choice. However, if you do plan on getting your earbuds wet or working out, the Elite 75t are much better suited for that. The more bassy sound will help you get in the groove. The Elite 75t are also has a much better microphone which translates to much better phone call quality.

