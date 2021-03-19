Samsung today launched the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in India to take on the best Android phones from rivals Xiaomi and OnePlus in the mid-range segment. Unfortunately, Samsung says it has no plans of bringing the 5G variant of the Galaxy A52 to the Indian market.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor, which has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP camera on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W charging speeds.