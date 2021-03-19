What you need to know
- Samsung's latest Galaxy A52 and A72 phones are now official in India.
- Both phones made their global debut earlier this week.
- The Galaxy A52 starts at ₹26,499 ($365) in the country, while the A72 is available from ₹34,999 ($482).
Samsung today launched the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in India to take on the best Android phones from rivals Xiaomi and OnePlus in the mid-range segment. Unfortunately, Samsung says it has no plans of bringing the 5G variant of the Galaxy A52 to the Indian market.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor, which has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP camera on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W charging speeds.
Samsung's Galaxy A72 is similar to the A52 in most areas, but offers a few key upgrades. It has a larger 6.7-inch display with the same 90Hz refresh rate, an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a more impressive 5,000mAh battery. Some of the other key features of the two phones include IP67 water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the software side of things, the Galaxy A52 and A72 run Android 11 out of the box with Samsung's latest One UI 3.1 skin on top.
The Galaxy A52 has been priced at ₹26,499 ($365) in India for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹27,999 ($386) for the 8GB/128GB version. On the other hand, the Galaxy A72 is priced at ₹34,999 ($482) for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹37,999 ($524) for the 8GB/256GB version. Both phones are now on sale in the country from both online and offline retailers.
