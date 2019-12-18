What you need to know
- Galaxy A01 is Samsung's latest entry-level Android smartphone.
- It sports a 5.7-inch Infinity-V HD+ display and has a dual camera setup on the back.
- The phone is expected to be available in select markets soon, although Samsung hasn't shared specific details yet.
Samsung introduced the Galaxy A51 and A71 last week, its very first 2020 A-series smartphones. The company has now quietly launched another addition to its A-series lineup, the Galaxy A01. As you may have guessed by its name, the Galaxy A01 is an entry-level smartphone that will be positioned below the current Galaxy A10s.
The new Galaxy A01 comes with a relatively small 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, featuring a small notch at the top. Samsung hasn't yet specified the chipset powering the phone, so all we know for now is that it has an octa-core chipset under the hood, clocked at up to 1.95GHz. As with most entry-level phones, the Galaxy A01 only includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. However, it does have a microSD card slot, so expanding the storage further will not be an issue.
Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A01 with a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has a 5MP selfie camera on the front, with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Keeping the lights on is a 3,000mAh battery. Unsurprisingly, the phone does not support fast charging.
There is no word yet on when or in which markets the entry-level smartphone will be available. Similarly, the phone's price also remains a mystery at this point. What Samsung has confirmed, though, is that the Galaxy A01 will be available in Black, Blue, and Red color options.
