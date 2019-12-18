Samsung introduced the Galaxy A51 and A71 last week, its very first 2020 A-series smartphones. The company has now quietly launched another addition to its A-series lineup, the Galaxy A01. As you may have guessed by its name, the Galaxy A01 is an entry-level smartphone that will be positioned below the current Galaxy A10s.

The new Galaxy A01 comes with a relatively small 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, featuring a small notch at the top. Samsung hasn't yet specified the chipset powering the phone, so all we know for now is that it has an octa-core chipset under the hood, clocked at up to 1.95GHz. As with most entry-level phones, the Galaxy A01 only includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. However, it does have a microSD card slot, so expanding the storage further will not be an issue.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A01 with a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has a 5MP selfie camera on the front, with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Keeping the lights on is a 3,000mAh battery. Unsurprisingly, the phone does not support fast charging.

There is no word yet on when or in which markets the entry-level smartphone will be available. Similarly, the phone's price also remains a mystery at this point. What Samsung has confirmed, though, is that the Galaxy A01 will be available in Black, Blue, and Red color options.