Samsung could finally launch its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera next year, according to South Korean publication The Elec. Samsung is reportedly planning to equip the Galaxy A73 with a 108MP main sensor.

Samsung has been using 108MP camera sensors on its flagship phones since last year. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is one of the best Android phones on the market right now, uses a second-generation ISOCELL HM3 sensor.

At this point, it isn't clear if the Galaxy A73 will use the same ISOCELL HM2 sensor as phones like the Xiaomi Mi 10i. The report suggests the phone is likely to use a 108MP sensor from either Mcnex or Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

Besides Mcnex, Partron is also currently developing a 108MP camera sensor for smartphones. Procuring the sensor from Mcnex or Partron will help Samsung save costs, which should allow it to price the phone more aggressively to better compete with Xiaomi and other rivals.

Unlike Samsung, Xiaomi already offers 108MP camera phones at various price points. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which is a budget phone priced at under $300, features a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 main sensor. Realme and Motorola also offer affordable phones with 108MP main cameras.

Samsung's Galaxy A72 features a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter.