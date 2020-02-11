What you need to know
- Samsung dropping Galaxy S10 prices across the board.
- As of S20 launch day you can get last year's flagships on Samsung.com starting at $600.
- All three models now start under $1,000.
At its spring 2020 Unpacked event in San Francisco today, Samsung announced several spec-packed smartphones, including the new S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, as well as the Z Flip. But perhaps one of the most accessible announcements was that the company would be immediately lowering the prices of the S10 lineup by $150 for each device.
The Galaxy S10e will now start at $600, while the S10 can be had for $750 and the S10+ for $850. This puts the phones squarely up against other so-called budget flagships from OnePlus and Apple.
Head over to Samsung.com to see all the new phone announcements and get your reduced price Galaxy S10.
Grab the new S20 or save some dough on the S10
The S20 phones are the new kids on the block, but the S10s are still hanging tough.
Phones with 20/20/20 vision
Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra
Samsung's flagship phones
The newest phones feature a minimum of 128 GB of internal storage, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, and 5G capabilities. They're also plenty large.
