At its spring 2020 Unpacked event in San Francisco today, Samsung announced several spec-packed smartphones, including the new S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, as well as the Z Flip. But perhaps one of the most accessible announcements was that the company would be immediately lowering the prices of the S10 lineup by $150 for each device.

The Galaxy S10e will now start at $600, while the S10 can be had for $750 and the S10+ for $850. This puts the phones squarely up against other so-called budget flagships from OnePlus and Apple.

Head over to Samsung.com to see all the new phone announcements and get your reduced price Galaxy S10.

