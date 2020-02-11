At its spring 2020 Unpacked event in San Francisco today, Samsung announced several spec-packed smartphones, including the new S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, as well as the Z Flip. But perhaps one of the most accessible announcements was that the company would be immediately lowering the prices of the S10 lineup by $150 for each device.

The Galaxy S10e will now start at $600, while the S10 can be had for $750 and the S10+ for $850. This puts the phones squarely up against other so-called budget flagships from OnePlus and Apple.

Head over to Samsung.com to see all the new phone announcements

The S20 phones are the new kids on the block, but the S10s are still hanging tough.