- Samsung's DeX is coming to PCs as an app.
- The DeX app will let you drag and drop files between devices and interact with mobile apps on your PC.
- Samsung announced the new app alongside the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.
At its Unpacked event today, Samsung announced that it is bringing a DeX app to PC and Mac alongside the new Galaxy Note 10. The app will act as a way for your phone and PC to communicate with one another, including dragging and dropping files and interacting with mobile apps.
From Samsung:
Galaxy Note10 extends Samsung DeX's capabilities, making it easier for you to work between your phone and a PC or Mac. With a simple, compatible USB connection, you can drag and drop files between devices and use your favorite mobile apps with a mouse and a keyboard, while keeping your data secure on the phone through Samsung Knox.
In addition to the DeX app, Samsung says you'll be able to "link to Windows" directly from the Galaxy Note 10's Quick Panel. Once linked, you'll be able to see notifications, messages, and look at recent photos without having to pick up your phone. Later this year, Microsoft says you'll also be able to make and receive phone calls from your PC.
This feature relies on Microsoft's Your Phone features built into Windows 10. That's not wouldn't a surprising development, as Samsung's Galaxy phones were among the first to be supported by Your Phone. Still, it's a convenient feature to have built directly into the Quick Panel.
