Back in September 2020, Samsung announced that it would terminate certain Samsung Cloud features for users in 2021. Samsung had originally planned to end Gallery Sync, Drive, and paid store plan features by August 31, 2021. However, the company has now decided to delay the end of these features by an extra three months.

In an email sent to customers viewed by Android Central, Samsung said:

To make sure we provide our customers enough time to migrate or download their data, we have decided to postpone the final end of features date an extra 3 months from the originally announced date. Beginning on 2021-11-30, Gallery Sync and Drive storage for My Files will no longer be supported by Samsung Cloud and your data will be deleted.

If you are still using Samsung Cloud, you must migrate your data to Microsoft OneDrive before October 1. While you'll no longer be able to migrate your files from Samsung Cloud to Microsoft OneDrive after that date, Samsung will still let you download all your data from the cloud. In addition to discontinuing the existing use of Samsung Cloud Gallery Sync and Drive features, Samsung will also automatically cancel all paid storage plans from October 1. The final deprecation of these features is set to begin on November 30. It is important to note that Samsung will delete all your data after November 30, and you will no longer be able to download it.

You can easily migrate your files to Microsoft OneDrive by opening the Samsung Cloud app and heading over to : More > Settings > Link with OneDrive. Alternatively, you can begin the process by selecting "Link with OneDrive" in the Gallery Settings menu on the best Samsung phones.