Intel Unison, a powerful free app bridging Android phones and PCs, is shutting down

What you need to know

Intel Unison will be discontinued as of June 30, 2025, at which date its features will be unavailable.

The app's listings on the Microsoft Store, Google Play Store, and App Store have been updated with news of the discontinuation.

Intel Unison provided many neat features, including support for using your Android tablet as an external display.

Intel Unison, a free Windows app that connects Android phones and tablets to PCs, is shutting down in just a few months. Users were notified of the impending shutdown this week on the Windows version of the app, and the Microsoft Store listing for Intel Unison was updated as well. By June 30, 2025, the app will be discontinued (via Neowin).

"Intel Unison will soon be discontinued," the Microsoft Store listing explains. "The first step in its wind-down process is ending service for most platforms at the end of June 2025. Lenovo Aura platforms will retain service through 2025."

Intel Unison offers a slew of features to make seamlessly connecting your Android devices to your Windows PCs. For Android tablets, Intel Unison enables wireless external display connection. It also makes it possible to make calls and send texts from your Windows PC using your Android phone. On top of that, you can drag-and-drop files and photos between devices.

While some of these features are available using the Microsoft Phone Link app, many viewed the Intel Unison app as a more robust experience with additional capabilities. Of course, all of those features will be discontinued by Intel by the end of June.

Phone Link will now become the go-to option for linking your Android phone to your PC. (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

A blog post on HP's Tech Takes page with a publish date of Feb. 7, 2025 also mentions the discontinuation.

"HP remains committed to providing innovative solutions that help users stay productive across multiple devices and platforms," the post reads. "While specific connectivity solutions may change over time, the fundamental need for efficient device management remains constant."

Intel Unison's hardware requirements were limited to Windows 11 machines running at least version 22H2. Although the official system requirements state that a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 is the minimum, the software could actually be run on non-Intel machines. Certain Intel Evo 13th-generation and later machines come with Intel Unison pre-installed.

The Google Play Store and Apple App Store listings for Intel Unison have also been updated to note the upcoming discontinuation.

Now, users who want to connect their Android phone to their Windows PC will have to use Microsoft Phone Link.