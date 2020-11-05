What you need to know
- Samsung is updating the Galaxy S20 FE with twice the storage.
- This new variant goes live from November 6th.
- It'll be a little costlier, setting you back $769 from carriers and Samsung.com.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE is already plenty of phone for what it costs, but the company is sweetening the deal tomorrow. It'll be doubling the storage from 128GB of storage to 256GB for a starting price of $769.99.
The new variant will go on sale from midnight on November 6, and it'll be available in the Cloud Navy colorway from carriers and select online retailers.
Reviewing the S20 FE, Android Central's Hayato Huseman found it to be a failry good phone, noting:
The Galaxy S20 FE makes few concessions to reach its lower price point, offering the same level of quality and performance you'd expect from a modern Samsung device. It's a fantastic value priced hundreds below Samsung's other flagship devices, and if you have a fairly recent device already, you can get it for pennies to the dollar through Samsung's trade-in programs.
Of course, the phone still has its flaws. Some may prefer a glass back or a metal backed phone for a premium feel, others may just want more power, or it may just be plainly too big. If the S20 FE is for you however, Samsung's offering more storage now, and that's worth a look.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
This is the first phone to look at when buying in 2020.
The Galaxy S20 FE offers nearly everything you'd find on the more expensive S20 variants, with a more affordable plastic design. It features three great cameras, excellent battery life, and years of guaranteed software updates.
