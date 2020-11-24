Samsung today announced the Galaxy A12 and A02s,two low-priced phones set to hit the market in early 2021.

The Galaxy A12 is the more expensive of the two phones and succeeds the Galaxy A11. Samsung describes it as taking all of its essential features into one accessible package, and it shows. You'll get a large 6.5-inch Infinity V display, but it's a HD+ TFT display. The storage goes up to 128GB with 6GB of RAM but starts at 32GB with 3GB of RAM. There's a quad-camera with a 48MP main sensor, but the other sensors are a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a pair of 2MP lens for depth sensing and macro capture respectively.

All this is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support, and Samsung is even adding a fingerprint sensor for added security.

The A02s shares a lot of the same DNA as the A12. It keeps the 5,000 mAh battery, 15W fast charging, and the 6.5-inch display, but it's not as good in other areas. The RAM and storage only go up to 3GB and 32GB respectively, and its triple camera set-up consists of a 13MP main shooter with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The largest concession to its price range remains the inclusion of a Micro-USB port, a somewhat disappointing choice given the ubiquity of USB-C.

Mashable shares that both phones will be coming to the European market in 2021. The Galaxy A21 will be sell for €179 and €199 for the 64GB and 128GB variants respectively. Buyers will have a choice of four colors at its January launch including black, white, blue, and red. The A02s will go for €150 when it launches in February. Buyers will be offered the phone in just black and white.