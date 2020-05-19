What you need to know
- Samsung has announced a new 50MP image sensor with large 1.2μm pixel size.
- It is the first Samsung image sensor to come with both Dual Pixel AF and Tetracell technologies.
- Samsung has already started mass producing the new ISOCELL GN1 sensor.
Samsung today announced the ISOCELL GN1, a new 50MP image sensor that offers Dual Pixel technology for snappy auto-focusing and Tetracell technology for impressive low-light performance.
The new ISOCELL GN1 is a 50MP sensor with 1.2μm pixel size, marginally smaller than the 1.22μm pixel size of Sony's 48MP IMX689 sensor. It uses Samsung's Tetracell pixel-merging technology, which bins four pixel signals into one to double the sensor's pixel size to 2.4μm. The technology enables the sensor to capture bright and detailed photos in low-light situations at 12.5MP resolution.
Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement:
With innovative pixel technologies, Samsung has been at the forefront of offering high-performance image sensors that closely cater to increasingly diversifying market needs. The ISOCELL GN1 is part of that commitment to deliver stunning images to consumers in any environment. We will continue to introduce image sensor solutions at the cutting-edge that will lead the next trends in mobile photography.
Its headline feature, however, is Dual Pixel autofocus technology. Samsung claims the Dual Pixel technology allows the ISOCELL GN1 to "focus onto still or moving objects from any corner in an instant." Thanks to its much faster autofocus technology, the ISOCELL GN1 may have the edge over Samsung's flagship 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 in some areas. The sensor also supports video recording at up to 8K resolution at 30 fps.
Samsung says it has already started mass producing the ISOCELL GN1, so the first phone with the new sensor will likely go official soon.
