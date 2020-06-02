Samsung is rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Buds and Buds+ plugins for the Galaxy Wearable app, adding two new home screen widgets. As spotted by a few users on Reddit , the new widgets make it easier to control the two wireless earbuds.

The first new widget shows you the battery level of both the earbuds and the charging case, while the second one lets you turn on the Ambient Sound mode and lock the touchpad on the earbuds. Both new widgets are available in two themes: black and white. It is also possible to adjust the opacity of the widgets and have the widget theme match with the system theme under Widget settings.

Provided you have a compatible smartphone; you can also try updating the plugin for your Galaxy Buds or Buds+ from the Play Store. The update isn't widely available for everyone currently, so you may have to wait a few days to receive it.