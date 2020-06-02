Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus ReviewSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Samsung is rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Buds and Buds+ plugins on Android.
  • The update adds two new homescreen widgets that make it easier for users to control them.
  • The first widget displays the battery level of both the earbuds and the charging case, while the second one lets you enable the Ambient Sound mode and lock the touchpad.

Samsung is rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Buds and Buds+ plugins for the Galaxy Wearable app, adding two new home screen widgets. As spotted by a few users on Reddit, the new widgets make it easier to control the two wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Buds Plus New WidgetsSource: Daniel_Himself on Reddit

The first new widget shows you the battery level of both the earbuds and the charging case, while the second one lets you turn on the Ambient Sound mode and lock the touchpad on the earbuds. Both new widgets are available in two themes: black and white. It is also possible to adjust the opacity of the widgets and have the widget theme match with the system theme under Widget settings.

Provided you have a compatible smartphone; you can also try updating the plugin for your Galaxy Buds or Buds+ from the Play Store. The update isn't widely available for everyone currently, so you may have to wait a few days to receive it.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds offer great sound quality, fantastic battery life, and a compact charging case that supports Qi wireless charging. The earbuds also have an Ambient Sound feature that filters ambient sounds so you can talk to people without having to remove the Buds+ from your ears.

