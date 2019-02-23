A septet of tech journalists have joined forces to share their thoughts on Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones in this live episode from Barcelona. On the eve of Mobile World Congress, Daniel Bader, Nirave Gondhia, Derek Kessler, Alex Dobie, Hayato Huseman, Michael Fisher, and Andrew Martonik look at the pros and cons of each model. Pre-orders have already begun, but take a listen and keep your eyes open for our MWC coverage so you can pick the one that's best for you!
Show Notes and Links:
