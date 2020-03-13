What you need to know
- A new rumor suggests the P40 series from Huawei will start at around €799.
- The P40 Pro and P40 Pro Premium Edition, meanwhile, are suggested to cost around €999 - 1,099 and €1,199 - €1,299, respectively.
- The phones are slated for an online launch on March 26.
Despite not having the Google suite of services, Huawei's next batch of flagships may not see much of a price drop compared to their predecessors (via GSMArena). While the P30's launch price was €800, the P40 is expected to cost somewhere between €799 and €899, according to a new leak by @RODENT950, otherwise known as Teme (特米).
P40 799-899€— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) March 11, 2020
P40 pro 999-1099€
P40 Pro PE 1199- 1299€
Prices vary by country +-50-100€
The P40 Pro, on the other hand, will come in at between €999 and €1,099. The Premium Edition will cost even more, with the maximum estimate being €1,299. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, in comparison, costs €1,349 in Germany.
The Premium Edition phone may well be worth that premium, though, featuring up to 5 cameras on the back with 10x optical zoom. The Galaxy S20 Ultra with its 100x Space Zoom, by contrast, has only 5x pure optical zoom. Leaked renders of the phone also show dual selfies cameras and a premium-looking ceramic design.
Take those estimates with a grain of salt, though, as another report, this time out of Greece, pegs the P40 and P40 Pro's prices at €849 and €1,139. That's slightly different from Teme's predictions, but only barely so. Either way, we'll know for sure when Huawei launches these phones in Europe at an online-only event on March 26.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Galaxy S20 tested: Snapdragon 865 vs. Exynos 990 in detail
Samsung sells two variants of the Galaxy S20: a model powered by the Snapdragon 865 for North America, and a verison that features the Exynos 990 for global markets. With varying figures for performance and battery life, let's find out what version of the Galaxy S20 is ultimately better.
Galaxy S20 and Z Flip get exclusive Your Phone features from Microsoft
With the latest preview build of Windows 10, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Z Flip users will have more exclusive Your Phone features, such as cross-platform copy and paste, RCS messaging support, and an option to black out your screen to save battery.
Robert Downey Jr. photographed holding an alleged OnePlus 8 Pro
Purported images showing a OnePlus 8 Pro in Robert Downey Jr.'s hands have been leaked, showing a vertical quad-camera array on the back of the phone.
The best screen protectors for your Huawei Mate SE
Protect your Huawei Mate SE's screen with one of these protectors.