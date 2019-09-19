Roku today announced updates to its streaming player lineup. The big news comes at either end — the Roku Express gets a refresh but keeps its $29 price tag; same goes for the $99 Roku Ultra at the top end.

Roku Express will look a bit different going forward. It got an external redesign that the company says should help the device better blend in with the TV it's attached to. (Unless, of course, you hide your little dongles out of plain sight anyway.) The retail packaging includes a power cable and an HDMI cable, the latter of which is a little surprising given the price point. But Roku also stresses that there's a pretty good chance you won't actually need to plug the Express into a power outlet and that the majority of televisions with built-in USB ports can power it just fine.

Roku Ultra perhaps is the bigger deal in 2019, if only because we were going on about two years since its last refresh. (Not counting a slight change in the 2018 SKU.) It still looks mostly the same, a small, flat box about the size of a couple of decks of cards. It still has an Ethernet port in addition to Wifi 5 (that's 802.11ac) and supports flash storage. The remote control locator is still on board, too.

Big Deal No. 1: The updated Roku Ultra is faster. It's faster to load channels. It's faster to do, well, most things. And that hopefully will address what probably has been my No. 1 complaint about Roku over the years. It's simple, but it's slow. We'll take things for a test drive in due time.

Big Deal No. 2: The Roku Ultra remote — which still has the headphone jack for private listening, along with a set of JBL earbuds in the box — has a couple of new buttons. They're user-programmable, using voice commands. So tell the Roku what you want the button to do, and from then on out all you have to do is press the button.

Along with the new hardware (Roku also has refreshed exclusive variants for Walmart and Best Buy), Roku today also took the wraps off its OS 9.2 update. It features a number of improvements for voice search and commands, including the ability to search for titles by popular quotes. The update also introduces "Roku Zones" — basically different categories of content — and preps for the Roku Wireless subwoofer to work with the already-released Roku Wireless Speakers. It'll start pushing out to devices later this month.