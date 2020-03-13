What you need to know
- A few alleged images showing OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr. holding the company's upcoming flagship phone have surfaced.
- The pictures were reportedly taken while the popular actor was shooting a commercial for the phone.
- OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to make its global debut on April 15, alongside the vanilla OnePlus 8.
OnePlus is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup very soon, with some reports suggesting the launch event will be held in mid-April. While OnePlus is yet to confirm a specific launch date, new photos showing the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro in the hands of Robert Downey Jr. have leaked online (via 9to5Google), "confirming" a vertical quad-camera array on the back of the phone.
As many of you might be aware, Robert Downey Jr. is OnePlus' global brand ambassador. The pictures were presumably taken on the set of a commercial for the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro and posted on Instagram accidentally. While the pictures do not give us a clear look at the device, they do reveal a new "copper" color option.
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are both expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, while the rumored mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite could feature MediaTek's Dimensity 1000. Both the flagship models will also come with 120Hz Fluid AMOLED displays featuring a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.
In addition to the more powerful processor and smoother displays, we expect the OnePlus 8 series phones to come with upgraded cameras as well as faster charging speeds than their predecessors. According to a recent leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will support 30W wireless charging and 50W wired charging speeds. The OnePlus 8, however, isn't expected to support wireless charging.
