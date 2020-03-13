OnePlus 8 ProSource: @OnLeaks

What you need to know

  • A few alleged images showing OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr. holding the company's upcoming flagship phone have surfaced.
  • The pictures were reportedly taken while the popular actor was shooting a commercial for the phone.
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to make its global debut on April 15, alongside the vanilla OnePlus 8.

OnePlus is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup very soon, with some reports suggesting the launch event will be held in mid-April. While OnePlus is yet to confirm a specific launch date, new photos showing the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro in the hands of Robert Downey Jr. have leaked online (via 9to5Google), "confirming" a vertical quad-camera array on the back of the phone.

Oneplus 8 Pro Leak Robert Downey Jr Oneplus 8 Pro Leak Robert Downey Jr

Source: robertdowney.ig on Instagram

As many of you might be aware, Robert Downey Jr. is OnePlus' global brand ambassador. The pictures were presumably taken on the set of a commercial for the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro and posted on Instagram accidentally. While the pictures do not give us a clear look at the device, they do reveal a new "copper" color option.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are both expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, while the rumored mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite could feature MediaTek's Dimensity 1000. Both the flagship models will also come with 120Hz Fluid AMOLED displays featuring a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

In addition to the more powerful processor and smoother displays, we expect the OnePlus 8 series phones to come with upgraded cameras as well as faster charging speeds than their predecessors. According to a recent leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will support 30W wireless charging and 50W wired charging speeds. The OnePlus 8, however, isn't expected to support wireless charging.

