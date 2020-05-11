Comission-free investing site RobinHood is partnering with iHeartMedia for a live virtual telethon event in support of New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19. Hosted by Tina Fey, the hour-long event is set to feature appearances by some of New York's biggest actors, musicians, chefs, and more. During the telethon, donations will be raised for Robin Hood's relief and recovery efforts that help to serve those most heavily affected by the current crisis. Along with Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, the telethon will also feature special celebrity guests like Bon Jovi, Mariah Carey, Jimmy Fallon, Lin Manuel Miranda, Barbara Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Rock, among others.

Rise Up New York! telethon: When & where The Rise Up New York! is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST. on Monday, May 11 and will last for one hour. There are a number of radio stations airing the show's audio broadcast live, while TV channels like ABC News Live, CNN, and MTV will air the live televised broadcast simultaneously. A full list of radio stations to tune into can be found at the Robin Hood website. How to watch Rise Up New York! in the U.S. Since Rise Up New York! is set to air on multiple channels, there's a way to stream it on pretty much every live TV streaming service; however, the best option right now is Sling. Sling's "Happy Hour Across America" promotion gives everyone free access to watch Sling between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight EST every night. You don't even need to enter any billing information — just sign up and start watching. That means you can watch the telethon absolutely free here.

Sling TV With its 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion, Sling TV is offering free streaming access to ABC News Live between 5 p.m. EST and midnight every night. That includes other live TV channels like AMC, Bravo, FX, HGTV, Nick Jr., and TLC as well. Subscribe to Sling Blue for as low as $20/month to stream anytime! Start streaming with Sling TV

How to watch Rise Up New York! live from anywhere If you're currently in the U.S., you shouldn't have much trouble accessing Sling TV or another streaming service to watch the telethon, and the trials offered for each makes it free to watch even if you're not currently a paying member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching Rise Up New York live will be a bit more difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access Sling no matter where you are so you can watch the telethon as it airs. VPNs are easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you another layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, though we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you're looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Rise Up New York as it airs live. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN