Video value Eufy Video Doorbell Popular people portal Ring Video Doorbell 3 The Eufy Video Doorbell is our top pick for several reasons, including the fact that it's a one-time purchase. You don't need to subscribe to a plan to view your content, it offers local storage, and it's substantially cheaper than the Ring Video Doorbell 3. $136 at Amazon Pros Cheaper than Ring Video Doorbell 3

Subscription not required

Doorbell chime included

Local storage options

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Cons Wired version only

No real IFTTT support

Issues with the quality of motion capture and AI features The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a nice, incremental upgrade over the second generation without an increase in cost. With the latest version, you get 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi compatibility, video and audio privacy zones, and Advanced Motion Detection. $200 at Amazon Pros Works great with Alexa and Amazon devices

Now compatible with 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi

Advanced Motion Detection

Audio and video privacy zones

Wired and battery-powered options

Customizable faceplates Cons Doesn't work with Google Assistant

Subscription required to access recordings

Doorbell chime is an additional purchase

Side-by-side, these smart video doorbells look a lot alike, but our job is to show you their differences as well so that you can make the best purchase decision for your home and family. While I still think Ring makes amazing products, I believe the Eufy option is the best because you'll save some money and still get a great experience.

Ding dong duel

Eufy is a sub-brand of Anker, and while it makes some great connected products, it's not as well-known or as visible in the marketplace as Ring. Amazon and Eufy/Anker have a solid working relationship and Eufy products generally integrate well with Alexa, but Ring's first-party status as an Amazon brand gives it advantages other companies can't touch. Let's see how these two devices compare spec-for-spec before we dive into our reasons for recommending one over the other.

Eufy Video Doorbell Ring Video Doorbell 3 Video Resolution 2K HD 1080p Power Source Hardwired Battery or Hardwired Field of View 160-degrees 160-degrees Dimensions 4.8" x 1.69" x 0.94" 5.1" x 2.45" x 1.1" Wi-Fi Connectivity 2.4 GHz 2.4 and 5.0 GHz On-Demand Video Yes Yes Two-Way Talk Yes Yes Motion Alerts Yes Yes

Advanced motion detection with adjustable motion zones Local Storage Yes, 4GB eMMC storage No Chime Included Yes No Interchangeable Faceplates No Yes Weather Resistance IP65 No official rating Smart Assistant Compatible Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant Amazon Alexa

Eufy's got some tricks up its sleeve

Eufy makes many great smart devices, like its RoboVac robot vacuums and Genie smart speaker, which both work great with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Many people might not know that the company also has a line of smart home security devices, including a smart floodlight cam, smart baby monitor, and our pick for the top security camera that can store video locally. The Eufy Video Doorbell fits in this mix of products, offering a balance of premium features, privacy, and affordability.

The Eufy Video Doorbell offers a balance of premium features, privacy, and affordability.

One of the things we love most about the Eufy Video Doorbell is that you truly get what you pay for. Do you want a smart video doorbell with the ability to access your recordings? Bam — that's what you get, and no subscription required! The doorbell can store up to 4GB of data locally and securely, with 256-bit, military-grade encryption. It has the same field of view as the Ring Video Doorbell 3 at 160 degrees and allows you to carry on conversations with whoever may be at the door. Plus, it features an IP65 weather-resistance rating, while the Ring does not carry an official designation. This means you can comfortably use it outdoors and it can withstand a lot of the elements.

While the Eufy Video Doorbell does have a lot going for it, there are a few areas where it could be improved. For starters, it's only available in a wired configuration, so if you're not too handy you'll have to hire an electrician or handyperson to install it for you. Also, the online reviews consistently complain about Eufy's AI and motion capture snafus, saying that the doorbell isn't always that smart when it comes to distinguishing between people, pets, and plants.

The Eufy Video Doorbell works well with either the Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa, although it isn't as well-integrated into other platforms. You can find dozens of integration options for Ring products on IFTTT, but, unfortunately, Eufy's are nowhere to be found.

With its built-in storage capability, you don't have to worry about a cloud subscription plan if you don't want to pay for it, although it is an option if you want it. For around $3 per month, you can get Eufy's cloud storage (if you can find it on their website), but most who go for this doorbell are probably not looking for that service anyway.

Perhaps Eufy's biggest advantage over the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is its price. At the time of this writing, Amazon is offering a one-click coupon that brings the cost down to 2/3 the price of the Ring Video Doorbell 3. What a great incentive to try out this up-and-coming smart device brand!

Ring is still a heavy hitter

Even before Amazon purchased Ring and brought the company under the corporate umbrella that includes Eero, Whole Foods, and Zappos, Ring smart security devices already worked well with Alexa. Ever since that acquisition, Amazon has continued to improve and build-upon the tight integration in products and ecosystems, to the point that if you're deeply embedded in Amazon's, then Ring products should naturally be at the top of your list. However, if you prefer using the Google Assistant you'll want to look elsewhere, as Ring devices no longer directly support this option.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 gets high marks for its HD-quality video and advanced motion detection.

Over the past year or so, Ring has come under fire for a series of privacy scandals that have scared many customers away from not only Ring but the entire category of smart security devices in general. While we're not going to rehash the controversy right now (you can read more here), we do believe that the products are safe at a fundamental level and that all users of any connected devices should exercise common sense principles like using unique and secure passwords and two-factor authentication.

As far as hardware goes, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 gets high marks for its HD-quality video, advanced motion detection, and privacy zones. Ring does not offer an official IP rating for weather-resistance, though it does claim that its doorbells are weatherproof and able to withstand a broad temperature range, as well as rain and snow.

Ring's product line includes no fewer than six smart doorbells at various price-points and functionalities, but we'd argue that the Video Doorbell 3 just might be the best value in the lineup. It comes with several interchangeable faceplates so you can match the doorbell to your home's style, and offers even more customizeable options than other doorbells we've come across. On the downside, the doorbell chime is not included as it is with the Eufy Video Doorbell, so this will set you back around $50.

The higher price of the Ring over the Eufy doorbell doesn't bother us too much, as these devices are often put on sale by Amazon and/or offered in bundles with other smart like Echo smart speakers. We are not reluctant to recommend Ring products despite their recent privacy scandals, but we do recognize that many prospective customers are going to pause before purchasing for the foreseeable future, and will want to take a look at what other options (like the Eufy) might be available.

Aside from the security concerns of storing your personal data in Ring's cloud, there's another sticking point. If you've got subscription fatigue, you're not going to like this. To access your video recordings, you'll have to pony up $30-$100 per year for a Ring Protect plan because there is no option for on-device or local storage here.

Price is the winner

These are both great video doorbells, but one wins out for us solely based on price. The Eufy Video Doorbell is missing out on some of the features that the Ring has, like how you can only use it wired. However, you can store videos locally and don't have to worry most of the time about subscriptions. With a lower starting price overall, this is our winner. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is still a good choice though if you're deeply embedded in the Amazon ecosystem and need something battery-powered.

You get what you pay for Eufy Video Doorbell This is a great value for a smart doorbell The Eufy Video Doorbell makes our list as a great value because it offers quality smart features without hidden fees or subscriptions. There have been complaints though about the device's motion detection and camera AI. $136 at Amazon

$136 at Walmart

A great Alexa-enabled doorbell Ring Video Doorbell 3 A premium Alexa doorbell for a mid-range price The Ring Video Doorbell 3 adds a few nice incremental updates to the second generation, including 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi compatibility and advanced motion detection. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy