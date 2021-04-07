Today Ring announced two major product updates to two of its most popular lines of devices — video doorbells and smart security lighting. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro are both getting some major technological updates to help you better monitor the safety and security of your home.

Ring's most popular products are probably its line of video doorbells, and the standard-bearer for the line is getting some pretty impressive upgrades for 2021. As with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus last year, the Video Doorbell 4 will be getting the ability to record four seconds of pre-roll video, but this time, it's in color! The device will also feature Customizable Motion Zones, Advanced Motion Detection, and the option to set up to six preset Quick Replies for those times when you aren't home or can't be bothered to answer the door. What's more, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 gets these features for $30 less than the MSRP of the Video Doorbell 3 Plus from last year, or $200.

The other product announcement today was for the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. Ring makes a whole suite of home security devices, from doorbells to alarms to cameras to smart lighting accessories, but the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro combines the best features from nearly every category. This latest iteration comes equipped with 3D Motion Detection (first introduced on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2), which is powered by radar and Ring's Bird's Eye View technology to provide greater insight on the comprehensive security picture for your property. It also features a loud 110db siren, color night vision, and enhanced Audio+ for clearer conversations. Plus, your videos will soon be end-to-end encrypted. The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro will retail for $250, and as a result, Ring is dropping the original Floodlight Cam price to just $200.

Both of these devices are sure to be among the best Ring products that you can buy. We already rated the regular Ring Floodlight Cam as the best outdoor security camera available, so the new Pro version should definitely be worthy of your consideration. Our reviewers also really liked the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus last year, so it's safe to assume that the Video Doorbell 4 will earn high marks as well among the best Ring video doorbells.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Floodlight Cam Wired Pro will be available for preorder now at Ring's website and Amazon.com, and will begin shipping on May 6, 2021.