Over the past several years, Ring has received a healthy dose of criticism and critique for several reasons, including untimely security breaches, inadequate safety features like not requiring two-factor authentication, and unsavory data sharing and collection practices inside its popular Neighbors app. Though these events were unfortunate, the company has recommitted to protecting the privacy and security of its users. It has been working tirelessly over the past 18 months to improve all of the holes in its services and any damage to its public image.

The latest effort called Request for Assistance allows public safety agencies like police and fire departments to ask the Ring community for assistance in the form of tips or video sharing via the Neighbors app in a much more transparent manner. It is also a way for these agencies to be able to share emergency updates or safety information with the Ring Neighbors community.

We believe transparency and accountability are crucial to safer, better communities. Since our founding, we have been committed to improving our products and services by listening to and incorporating feedback from all parts of our communities. As part of this effort, we have spent the past year working with independent third-party experts to identify ways to provide customers with greater insight into how public safety agencies use the Neighbors app, including how they inform and request help from those around them.

Ring has made it clear that these requests for assistance will only be publicly viewable to members of your neighborhood feed, and they will include links and contact information to the person/agency requesting the information. Only officially-verified public safety agencies will be able to utilize these new public posting tools, and Ring has shared official guidelines on acceptable usage of these tools on their help center page. Ring users can check on an agency's posting and request history at any point by clicking on that information.