Neighbors is a community-driven communication app from Ring that helps its users keep better informed of local safety issues and other goings-on. While this is a Ring-made app, you won't need a Ring product to use it. Setting up an account is completely free, and there are no fees or other costs associated with Neighbors. If you're already a Ring user and have one of the best Ring products, you can also find Neighbors inside the Ring app.
Signing up for Neighbors
If you're a new Neighbors user and don't intend to use Ring devices at this time, download the standalone Neighbors app from the Google Play Store or Apple Appstore for the devices you want to use it on. The Neighbors app is a safe way to connect to your wider neighborhood and stay informed.
The setup process is pretty straightforward. Sign up for a Ring account to get started and input your address to find your virtual neighborhood.
- Open the Neighbors app and tap Sign up.
- Enter your first and last name and tap Continue.
- Enter your email address and tap Continue.
- Create a password with at least 8 characters.
- Enter your phone number to sign up for 2-factor authentication. This ensures that your account remains safe, even if someone could guess your password.
- Enter your address by enabling location services or manually find it on the map.
- Once you've placed your pin, tap Confirm address.
Tap Enter the neighborhood to complete your registration.
That's it! Once you've finished creating your account, you'll be taken right into the Neighbors feed, where you'll see recent suspicious and criminal activity in your area, important local information like weather alerts or missing persons reports, and even community resources to help build a better neighborhood.
Neighbors also provides a weekly neighborhood crime report, which summarizes the last week of activity on one page.
Helpful hardware
One of the best parts of Neighbors by Ring is that you can still use it even if you don't own Ring's products. Having a video doorbell can be a great way to keep track of your home, especially when you're not there, and you'll be able to capture footage of anything fishy to share with your community.
Surveillance made easy
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd-Gen) - Satin Nickel
It's an easy-to-install doorbell camera that works great with Ring Neighbors.
While not required to use the Neighbors app, Ring's Video Doorbell cameras allow you to capture and share footage of suspicious activity on your property.
